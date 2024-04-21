Food Truck Festival returns to Putnam County Saturday

ELEANOR, W.Va. — Organizers are getting ready to host food trucks for an annual event on Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor.

The 6th annual West Virginia Food Festival will be held from 1-5 p.m. this Saturday.

More than a dozen food trucks will be on site. Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kelli Steele said the food is the highlight in addition to craft beer, live music and outdoor games.

“We always have some lawn games. You can play cornhole, lawn Jenga, Connect 4, people can toss the Frisbee around,” Steele said during an appearance on “580 Live” hosted by Dave Allen on 580-WCHS.

There’s a VIP ticket option from 12-1 p.m. Tickets are free after 1 p.m.

“It gives people an opportunity to make sure that they’re not waiting in line for an extra-long line and to try multiple trucks before the lines get crowded,” Steele said.

Proceeds will go to benefit the Putnam County Library System.

“Each year we choose a different non-profit partner and any profits that are received from the festival, along with proceeds from our raffle basket and donations, go to a different non-profit each year and this year is the Friends of the Putnam Library,” Steele said.

To view a list of the food truck vendors and find more information about Saturday’s event, visit wvfoodtruckfestival.com.

The Putnam County CVB and Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event.