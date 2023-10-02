Food SHACK initiative delivers 200,000th meal after starting the effort to end food insecurity in the area in 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A local non-profit is reaching a major milestone in its mission of addressing food insecurity in the region.

The Underprivileged Children Foundation just celebrated the total of 200,000 free meals they have now delivered across Southern West Virginia since 2020 as part of its Food SHACK initiative.

The organization’s Executive Director Thomas Bailey said the initiative, which started June 1, 2020 as a response to Covid-19, stands for “Stopping Hunger Among Community Kids,” and he said those numbers are showing that’s exactly what they have helped manage to achieve since that time.

“Middle of the pandemic, all kinds of restrictions on exactly what we could do and where it needed to go, and it’s just incredible to get to this point,” Bailey told MetroNews. “We’ve done it one day at a time delivering meals, people count on the Food SHACK to be there.”

The 200,000th free meal was provided to Orchard Manor in Charleston Sunday, a housing development under Charleston-Kanawha Housing providing safe, sanitary living facilities for low and moderate income families. Bailey said the organization joined residents for a celebratory event in light of the milestone.

Now, the plan is for the organization is to expand its impact and outreach through the initiative by continuing to address underprivileged children and family’s needs and providing them with the food and resources necessary to ensure they won’t go hungry.

Bailey said by meeting the problem at its source through the utilization of easily-identifiable modes of transportation has helped make the outreach of the meals work smoothly, but it still takes the help of many able-bodied volunteers and the resources they can provide to fully complete the mission.

“We have a brightly-colored pick-up truck, a trailer, and we are adding some other vehicles, and we take food to those in need, and finding those in need sometimes depends on the help of other organizations and all of us working together,” he said.

They partner with businesses and organizations such as Dutch Miller Subaru, The Health Plan, Kroger, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the City of Charleston for the effort.

Bailey said while the need in alleviating food insecurity is one that’s inherent to all parts of the country, West Virginia and the Kanawha Valley region alone have a greater mix of pockets of areas where the need can be higher.

“School time and summer time always put pressures on families, and since the inception of our organization we’ve always imagined ourselves meeting needs where they exist and being doers, and really rolling up our sleeves, going out and helping to solve the problem,” he said

In order to find and help fix the issues at their source, Bailey said the Food SHACK team goes out and looks for the higher-density impoverished or low-income areas themselves, as well as responds to referrals, whether it’s one family or a whole neighborhood who might be struggling.

He said no matter the case, they try to make the Food SHACK as accessible as possible.

“We believe in making it a little more fun, our food truck is brightly-colored and we get into the neighborhoods, and we also try to reduce the stigma, we turn no-one away,” said Bailey.

While the Food SHACK initiative started in 2020, The Underprivileged Children Foundation itself was formed in 2016.