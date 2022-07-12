Following slow opening month, KRT officials taking new service with CRW ‘month by month’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation (KRT) Executive Director Sean Hill says officials with KRT and West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) will take a new transportation service ‘month by month’ following a slow opening in June.

KRT and CRW partnered to begin a service on June 1 that offered nightly bus service at the airport, bringing late-arriving passengers to downtown Charleston hotels. Hill told 580-WCHS Tuesday that around 30 passengers used the service in June.

Hill admitted there are ‘growing pains’ with the new service. He said KRT and CRW leaders will meet in the coming weeks about tactics they can use to attract riders.

“If they creep up, then we know we are doing something right,” Hill said about passenger figures. “If they don’t, and we learn this isn’t a long-term great idea then we’ll make adjustments.”

The service was announced as a ‘trial’ to gauge the need of travelers flying into CRW from 9:00 p.m. to the last scheduled flight. There has been a designated area for the bus, and a dispatcher’s cell number has been provided.

Hill said some days in June they have been three or four passengers on the bus and other days, the driver would not pick up anyone from CRW.

He believes KRT and CRW must work to create awareness of the service before passengers get to the airport.

“How can we market this that more passengers know about the service? I think that’s the big deal right now. We may only be capturing people who get to the airport late at night and don’t have other services. Then they see the sign on the wall about the service,” Hill said.