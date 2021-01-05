Following difficult 2020, Goodwin notes challenges, hope during State of the City address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin’s State of the City address on Monday may not have had the same positivity as Goodwin’s address last January, but Goodwin remains hopeful better days are ahead for West Virginia’s capital city.

Goodwin, who gave the address over Zoom, said the city faced multiple challenges in 2020 that will linger into the new year: the coronavirus pandemic and the related impact on live events, declining revenues, and an uncertain future about the West Virginia Power and the Town Center mall.

“Yes, this year has been hard, and we’ve been faced with so much adversity,” she said. “Adversity always comes with challenges, sure, but it also comes with opportunity and the promise. The promise of a better tomorrow, a better week, a better month, a better year.”

The coronavirus pandemic dominated much of Goodwin’s address, in which the mayor touted the testing efforts of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department — including more than 100 drive-thru testing events — and city efforts to provide essential services to residents in need.

“Certainly, there is good reason to be optimistic,” she said. “But we still need to do everything in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Goodwin also touted efforts to improve the business climate in the city and attract new residents; officials launched a $500,000 small business investment grant program, and the mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development is collaborating with other organizations to grow workforce development, employee training and job placement efforts.

“Due to a number of factors, including the impact of COVID-19, people are moving to areas that are not as crowded and have amble outdoor recreation space,” she said. “That is absolutely West Virginia, and in our city, we have the perfect place to go.”

Efforts to redesign and build a new Slack Plaza, Goodwin additionally noted, will lead to Charleston’s first business improvement district.

Goodwin’s goals for 2021 include building better neighborhoods through community outreach and service efforts, further collaboration with local groups, investing in small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and implementing a plan for building an $11 million rainy day fund.

Goodwin also announced the development of a new dog park on Charleston’s West Side honoring Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who died in December while on duty.

