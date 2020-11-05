Flu vaccine clinics set for Saturday around Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Eight locations in Kanawha County, mostly at schools, will hold drive-thru flu vaccine clinic events Saturday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Schools are partnering with other community organizations for the free events held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are going to be spread out all across the county. We are here to provide flu shots to students, families, for their friends, and for the community,” Sherri Young, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department chief health officer said.

Young said those interested do not need to bring anything as there is no charge and no fee. Those wanting a vaccine will just have to fill out a form so the health department has a vaccine tracker.

Students and staff are encouraged to attend and students must be with a parent or guardian. Families of students and staff are also welcome. High-dose flu vaccines will not be available at this event, according to Young said.

She said in a normal year the health department would be to go into the schools. The locations Saturday include Capital High School at 1500 Greenbrier Street, Charleston; John Adams Middle School, 2002 Presidential Drive, Charleston; Herbert Hoover High School, (To be held at site of former school), 5856 Elk River Road North, Elkview; Nitro Public Library, 1700 Park Avenue, Nitro; Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle; Sissonville High School, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Charleston; St. Albans High School, 2100 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans; South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston.

“People can drive right thru. They don’t have to get out of the car. For small children, sometimes we will have to get them out of the car seat to get them positioned for a flu shot,” Young said.

The flu clinics are a collaboration between KCHD, Kanawha County Schools, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the City of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center and Aetna Better Health.