Flu cases expected to continue to grow

RIPLEY, W.Va. — A local health official expects flu cases to be steady through March.

Jackson County Health Department administrator Amy Haskins told WMOV Radio in Ravenswood the flu got an early start and the cases continue to come in.

Haskins said getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself.

“We can cover you if you’ve not been vaccinated yet,” Haskins said. “Flu season came early this year and it hit us hard and we truly believe that it’s going to continue to peak.”

Haskins said the many Thanksgiving weekend gatherings likely spread the flu more. She said if you’re feeling rough don’t assume it’s the common cold.

“Try and protect the people around you and go ahead and get tested,” Haskins said. “If you’re not feeling well stay home, especially if you’re fevered. If you have you have the common cold put that mask on.”