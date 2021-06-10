Flooding reported in multiple counties following heavy rain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Residents in multiple counties dealt with flooding Thursday evening following heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service, between 1 and 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in central parts of the state at one point Thursday evening. The agency warned of flash flooding of small creeks and streams, as well as highways, streets and low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for south-central Cabell County and northwestern Lincoln County until 11:15 p.m.

Areas with reported high water include roadways along Routes 3 and 10 in the Hamlin Hill area of Lincoln County. Flash flooding was also reported in Jackson County.

Humid conditions have caused multiple pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms this week in West Virginia; locations around the Ohio River and the New River Gorge have received between four and six inches of precipitation. The National Weather Service has placed much of the state under a flash flood watch until 8 p.m. Friday.