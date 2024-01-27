Flood watch in effect this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for nearly the entire state of West Virginia for this weekend.

The entire state is listed in the flood watch except for counties in the northern and eastern panhandles. The flood watch is in effect starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until Sunday morning.

The NWS says flooding is possible from rain and snowmelt. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between one to two inches. Rain combined with snow melting from higher elevations could create rises in area rivers, other bodies of water and flood-prone locations.