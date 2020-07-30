Flood possible out of slow-moving system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A slow-moving weather system packed with heavy rain moved into West Virginia Thursday and could continue to produce rain into Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Friday morning for Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne, Wyoming and parts of Fayette and Raleigh counties.

NWS Meteorologist Kara Gregg said the rain is coming from a slow moving low pressure system from the southwest that’s producing showers and thunderstorms.

“That’s bringing a lot of moisture to our area,” Gregg said.

Rainfall amounts could be between 1.5 and 2.5 inches or even more in isolated areas. Gregg said the system isn’t going anywhere for several hours.

“It looks like it’s mostly going to be affecting us through Friday night. There’s going to be a system with it that’s going to potentially stall out in our southeastern area,” Gregg said.

Gregg said residents who live near low-lying areas need to be aware of possible flooding.