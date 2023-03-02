Flo Rida, Jo Dee Messina a part of Regatta summer performances

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston will be treated to a star-studded lineup of musical acts for this year’s Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the first half of the lineup with those performing on Friday and Saturday night, and Chairwoman of the Regatta Commission Alisa Bailey introduced the acts for Sunday and Monday of the event. The reveals were made Wednesday afternoon at the Encova Insurance headquarters downtown, the title sponsor of the 2023 Regatta.

Kicking things off Friday, June 30 will be alternative rock band Better Than Ezra. Rapper Flo Rida will take the stage Saturday, July 1, followed by Kool and the Gang on Sunday and country music singer Jo Dee Messina will wrap up performances on Monday.

President and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau Tim Brady opened up ceremonies Wednesday. He’s been with the bureau for 10 years and said this event is phenomenal for the city.

“There’s been no event that has encouraged more travel, more visitation, and more positivity about the city of Charleston than the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta,” he said.

Before making the announcements, Mayor Goodwin made sure to thank all those involved with the event including the city, the county, the Regatta commission, other sponsors, and community partners.

“These events don’t just happen overnight, Goodwin said. “We are working around the clock with an amazing team.”

Last year’s Regatta generated over $31 million for the city was also helping with nearly 6,000 jobs. Bailey, former Tourism commissioner, told the Mayor that tourism is what really generates economic growth for the city.

“We’re the money folks, we are bringing in money for our community,” Goodwin recalled from Bailey. “This is an exciting time, it’s a fun time and it helps all of our small businesses.

This year’s Sternwheel Regatta will take place downtown starting Friday, June 30 and lasting till the 4th of July on Tuesday.