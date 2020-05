CHARLESTON, W.Va. — American Airlines will resume two non-stop flights from Yeager Airport starting July 7.

Flights to Philadelphia International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., were halted earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an important step to get the ball rolling again,” Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller said in a release. “We are happy to see the demand is there for American to bring these flights back to CRW.”