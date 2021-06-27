Flight school at Yeager Airport set to open in August

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Work on a new aviation school at Yeager Airport continues with officials targeting Aug. 10 for the ribbon cutting of the program.

The Bill Noe Flight School is a partnership between the airport and Marshall University, which includes a 10,500 square-foot classroom building, a 12,000 square-foot hangar and an aircraft apron. A financial study from the Yeager Airport board notes the total costs of all three items is around $4.1 million.

The flight school is one of the airport’s high-priority capital planning process projects, in which the airport is looking to spend $297 million through 2030 on multiple additions, renovations and repairs.

According to the board, the projects will be supported by local, state and federal funding, although officials will consider private sources and revenue-producing opportunities.