Fleming takes over in role as Nitro police chief

NITRO, W.Va. — Chris Fleming went to work back on Saturday just as he has for the past 18 years for the Nitro Police Department. However, this time when he pulled on his duty belt and uniform, all other members of the force were looking to him.

“It’s a little different, you feel a little more responsibility, “he laughed.

Fleming replaced Chief Bobby Eggleton who resigned and will become the Putnam County Sheriff on January 1st having been elected in November. Fleming, a native of St. Albans, is an 18 year veteran of the Nitro Police Department and worked his way up through the ranks. Most recently he held the rank of Major.

“With the Major spot, you always had that safety net with the chief there. You kind of lose that,” he said.

However, Fleming said he’s confident in his police force and believes he has inherited a department that needs very little work on improvement. He’s said the direction the department has taken in recent years is the direction he wants to continue.

“I think we’re on a really good track right now. I feel over the last few years it’s gotten more community-oriented and it’s become a community service police department as much as a law enforcement police department. I think we’re on the right track,” he said.

Although he’s now the chief, that won’t stop Fleming from continuing with regular police duties. Don’t’ be surprised to see the chief out on routine patrol anywhere in the city at any time.

“Oh yeah. I’ll still be out on patrol,” he said.