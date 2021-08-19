Flash flooding reported in Boone County

DANVILLE, W.Va. — Several bridges were washed out in flash flooding that occurred Thursday morning in Boone County.

The greater Danville-Madison area picked up more than 1.5 inches of rain in a very short period of time sending already swollen creeks out of their banks.

Some of the highest water was reported along Lick Creek where several private bridges were washed away, according to Boone County emergency management officials. There was no word initially on how many homes took on water.

The National Weather Service has the area under a flash flood warning until 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Meteorologists continue to call for showers and thunderstorms statewide into Friday. Partly sunny and warmer conditions are currently forecasted for the weekend.