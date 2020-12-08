Flags to be lowered statewide Tuesday in memory of fallen Charleston police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Flags will be lowered to half-staff at state facilities across West Virginia on Tuesday in memory of Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson, 28.

Gov. Jim Justice has ordered as much, adding to the ongoing flying of flags at half-staff in the Capital City in memory of the police officer who died last week at CAMC General two days after she was shot in the face while responding to a parking complaint.

“It’s just a crying, pitiful shame,” said Gov. Justice who called Officer Johnson a “hero of West Virginia forevermore.”

“It’s just so sad at this time (of year), especially at this time.”

The flag order from him begins and ends on Tuesday.

Tuesday at 12 p.m. is when a funeral for Officer Johnson will be held at the Charleston Civic Center.

The service is closed to public but it will be available for viewing via WCHS-TV, WSAZ and WOWK.

For those attending, there are mask and social distancing requirements under COVID-19 protocols.