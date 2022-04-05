First state witnesses take the stand in opioid trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Pre-recorded testimony from former state Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta dominated the day two of the trial where West Virginia is blaming three opioid manufacturers for playing a role in the opioid epidemic.

The lawsuits, filed in 2019, claim Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan Finance LLC used marketing moves to change the standard of care funneling more opioids into West Virginia.

Addiction and emergency medicine specialist Dr. Corey Waller was the state’s first witness Tuesday. He appeared live by video before Mercer County Circuit Judge Derek Swope, who is presiding over the bench trial.

Waller testified continued exposure to opioids is a key factor in the addiction crisis.

One slide presented by the plaintiffs to Waller asked how West Virginia found itself in the epidemic? The reasons included chronic pain suffered by residents, followed by a push from manufacturers for use of opioids in non-cancer chronic pain which was followed by a buy-in by the medical field and then the state alleged a blind eye was turned to the data.

Gupta, now the U.S. Drug Czar, testified extensively about his “Social Autopsy” report that he authored during his time as West Virginia’s top health official also known as West Virginia Drug Overdose Deaths Historical Overview 2001-2015.

Gupta said during that time more than 6,000 state residents died of an overdose with at least one opioid in their system. He said at the height of the epidemic there were several different drugs found in the systems of overdose victims.

During the video-taped cross-examination, Gupta said he was paid hourly for his work on the opioid lawsuits. He said at the time of the video, he had made $144,600 on the West Virginia cases and had been paid more than $77.000 for working on similar lawsuits in the state of Texas.

Gupta also testified last year during the Cabell County/City of Huntington federal opioid trial versus the Big 3 distributors.

The defendants in this trial, the makers of the drugs, have all claimed West Virginia doesn’t have a case against them.

During opening statements Monday, an attorney representing Teva told Swope, “The evidence will show Teva did not cause any harm in West Virginia. You will hear evidence that our clients were appropriately licensed and were never sanctioned, reprimanded or suspended for failure to comply with their obligations.”

The state is expected to call additional witnesses to the stand Wednesday.