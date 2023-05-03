First recipients of Medal of Valor awards honored at ceremony

CHARLESTON W.Va. — Heroic first responders who devote their lives serving on the frontlines were honored in an inaugural awards ceremony Wednesday.

Gov. Jim Justice joined the recently established Department of Homeland Security’s First Responder Honor Board to present the initial round of the Medal of Valor awards.

Modeled after the national Medal of Honor awards, the Valor awards recognizes and commemorates first responders who have “distinguished themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty,” according to the new state law.

Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, who spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony at the West Virginia State Culture Center, said the Medal of Valor awards came about through a recommendation from the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient and West Virginia native who died last year, Hershel “Woody” Williams. Linville remembered how Williams called him up one day to talk about how West Virginia was lacking an ultimate award of honor like the Medal of Honor, after which efforts were made to get such an award underway in the state.

“He wanted this award to be removed from the political process, he didn’t want one person to award the state’s highest honor, he wanted it to follow the process that the Medal of Honor follows nationally,” Linville said.

The new honor board is made up of 34 people from districts across the state who nominate the first responders they feel deserve recognition. Once the board approves the nominees, their selection is then sent to a legislative body to decide and then on to the governor for approval.

The first seven chosen nominees to receive the awards at the inaugural ceremony included:

Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson

State Police Corporal Marshall Bailey

Trooper Eric Workman

Retired Roane County Deputy John Westfall

Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Tom baker

Braxton County Firefighter John Dean Forbush

Charleston Firefighter James Spencer

Two of the seven individuals are still living and were in attendance Wednesday to receive their awards. The other recipient’s families were there to receive the awards in their place.

Patrol Officer Johnson was the first recipient honored at Wednesday’s ceremony. Johnson was a Charleston Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 1, 2020. Johnson died from her injuries two days later, She was 28. She had served on the Charleston Police Department for nearly two years.

Her mother, Sheryl Johnson told MetroNews at the ceremony that while she is proud her daughter could receive such an award, her loss never gets easier.

“Anytime I hear the story again it comes back, especially since the trials over and we went through all of that, and we saw the pictures and the films and everything, and it does, it hits home anytime it’s discussed,” Johnson said.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt worked closely with Johnson, and he said she encompasses what the award is all about as someone who fought and payed the ultimate price.

“She was fearless in her actions and fought clear through the last moments, even after suffering a fatal round she still fought to keep herself alive enough to be an organ donor, she is a fighter true and true, she’s a true hero in the state of West Virginia, she deserves to be recognized and I’m very proud to see that that was done here today,” said Hunt.

Corporal Marshall Bailey and Trooper Eric Workman with the West Virginia State Police were shot and killed on Aug. 28, 2012 after stopping a vehicle for reckless driving. Bailey’s father, Maxie Bailey said after receiving his son’s award that both his son and Trooper Workman were very deserving of such an honor for the sacrifice they made.

“I feel honored that they’re remembering Trooper Workman and my son Marshall Bailey, it’s hard but we appreciate it,” Bailey said.

Deputy John Westfall, a Roane County deputy was also shot after responding to the Workman, Bailey shooting. He was able to make a full-recovery after a bulletproof vest saved his life.

Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was shot and killed in the line of duty last June in an exchange of gunfire at a Birch River residence.

Firefighter John Dean Forbush drowned while attempting to rescue a mother and daughter from a vehicle crash in the Elk River near the Sutton exit on I-79 on May 1, 2022.

Charleston City Firefighter James Spencer was among the two living recipients to receive the award. He rescued two people trapped in a room while a house was up in flames on Jan. 30 of this year. He said while he was simply performing his duty, it’s an honor to receive the award.

“I’m just very thankful for it and I’m thankful I was able to be there that day to be able to help,” he said.

Spencer went on to say that he feels it was meant for the circumstances to line up in the way they did so those lives could be saved.

“It was just being able to be in the right place at the right time, definitely think God had a plan for the people there and had a plan for us being able to be there at the right time to be able to help them quickly and get them out,” said Spencer.

Justice said it’s crucial the state shows these recipients how much they are appreciated for their work serving the frontlines.

“We need to show them not only that we appreciate them and are deserving of fair wages, but also we need to show them just how much we will never forget them and how much with everything in us that we love them,” said Justice.