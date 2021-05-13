First Lady visits Capital High School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The script changed a bit for First Lady Jill Biden on her way to West Virginia Thursday for a visit at Capital High School when she found out just before she left Washington that the CDC now says masks are no longer necessary for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jill Biden

“This community found ways to come together even though we’ve been apart for so long but now things are getting better every day,” Biden said. “Vaccinated friends and family are able to take off their masks which we just learned!”

The announcement brought a loud round of applause from those gathered at Capital where Biden, actress Jennifer Garner, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and others got a firsthand look at a vaccination clinic that was administering doses to some Capital High students.

Manchin began his introductory remarks talking about the CDC announcement.

“It just came out that if you’ve been vaccinated you can take off your mask inside and outside. That’s the new CDC guidelines,” he said.

Garner followed suit.

Jennifer Garner

“We are thrilled to just be getting back to normal,” Garner, who grew up in Charleston and graduated from George Washington High School, said. “It’s so exciting. I kind of can’t believe that I’m standing here without a mask on looking at maskless faces.”

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Director Dr. Sherri Young said she was glad for the visit. She said it should help further boost Kanawha County’s efforts against the virus. She said she’s hopeful the CDC’s announcement on masks will also help against vaccine hesitancy.

“That’s another incentive for us to say, ‘Hey, let’s get our vaccine.’ This proves it is safe. This proves we can do more,” Young said.

Capital High senior Olivia Massey, 18, has already been fully vaccinated. She said she’s hopeful younger students, working with their parents, will decide to take a similar step.

“They’re seeing older students be vaccinated. Communities as a whole are being vaccinated. I think this age group, 12 to 15, I think they will,” she said.

First Lady Jill Biden and Capital High sophomore Destiny Belcher.

Photo/wvmetronews

Mrs. Biden held the hand of Capital sophomore Destiny Belcher as she got her first shot Thursday.

“She said it didn’t hurt and it doesn’t” Biden said.

Mrs. Biden also pushed the safety of the vaccines.

“It’s safe and effective and it saves lives,” Biden said.

Garner said the most important thing that can be done is to get the virus behind us.

“In order to that we have got to get anyone with vaccine hesitancy into these chairs and get shots into their arms,” she said.

Garner said two of her children will receive their first shots next week.

“I don’t know if they know it yet but they know it now, it’s happening,” Garner said.

First Lady Biden, who met with school officials and later members of the West Virginia National Guard, said Thursday in West Virginia seemed a little brighter because of the CDC announcement.

“The clouds are finally breaking. Spring feels more beautiful than ever and the best is yet to come,” she said.