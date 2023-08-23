First-ever State of the Valley event planned for Wednesday in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Leaders within Cabell, Kanawha, and Putnam counties are coming together for a first-time event where they will speak on the current state of affairs in their communities.

The inaugural State of the Valley event will be made up of the Charleston Regional, Huntington Regional, and Putnam County Chambers of Commerce.

Ashley Alford Glance, Executive Director of Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, said they are hosting the event at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.

“This is the first time as far as I know that we have been able to host such a collaborative event,” Glance said, while as a guest on “580 Live” in Charleston.

Attendees will get to hear from local officials that include Charleston Mayor Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Putnam County Commissioner Andy Skidmore, and Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya.

The speakers plan to provide comprehensive updates on their areas, as well unveil plans for the coming year, and highlight collaborative opportunities amongst the counties.

“We’re going to be talking about and showcasing what initiatives we have going on in our communities and how we can continue to foster that collaboration with each of our counties,” she said.

Toney Stroud, Marshall University’s General Counsel and Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Corporate Relations, will be the moderator for the event.

The State of the Valley regional event is being presented by Meek’s Rentals & Leasing and is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.