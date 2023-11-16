First ever Light the Night event to get underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time ever, the Charleston Dirty Birds Baseball team is inviting the community out to the field for the Christmas season to display over 2 million lights as part of the city’s biggest light festivals around.

The inaugural Light the Night event gets underway Friday, Nov. 17 at the GoMart Ballpark, and it will not only include a walk-through choreographed light and music show experience, but an ice skating rink, a Ferris wheel, several themed areas, holiday shopping and food vendors, and even Santa Claus himself.

Dirty Birds Owner and CEO Andy Shea told MetroNews set up for the event has been a longtime in the works, as they started putting up the lights before their season ended about two months ago, but he says now, it’s truly a sight to behold.

“It has been a true labor of love, but I mean, it is magical, it is a legit winter wonderland,” Shea said.

Shea said he got inspired to put on the Light the Night event from a fellow baseball team owner in Kentucky who hosted a similar event there and saw much success with it. He said he partnered with him and the Dirty Birds to help create the design, layout and features of the event to bring to the GoMart field.

“When I took my four-year-old to their event in Florence, Kentucky last year, I was just like, I think this would be absolutely kind of landscape changing in Charleston, so we really really started diving in, and that was the genesis of what is now the Salango Law Light the Night light fest,” he said.

Shea said the event will be open at 5 p.m. each day starting Friday. He said besides being closed the next three Mondays, it will be open everyday until January 1.

Shea said they plan to make it an annual event, and a major aspect of it– an over 50 foot Christmas tree, which he said only adds to the event’s extravagance.

“The lights on the field, including in the Christmas tree, are all synchronized with the music, so I mean the whole vibe, it is a winter wonderland, it’s absolutely incredible,” Shea said.

He said the event will last until around 9 p.m. on weekdays and until about 10 p.m. on weekends.

The cost is between $8 to $12 per ticket. Visit the Light the Night event online for more information and to purchase tickets.