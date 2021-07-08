First delta case identified in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County health officials on Thursday identified the first delta variant case of the coronavirus in the county.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the 33-year-old person did not receive the coronavirus vaccine. The individual has mild symptoms and is not hospitalized.

“The Delta variant is in Kanawha County,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s executive director and health officer. “We know it is highly contagious. This is an opportunity for those who have not been vaccinated or who have received only one dose of vaccines requiring two doses, to get vaccinated.”

Health officials administer coronavirus vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Monday and Friday at the health department’s 108 Lee St. office. People can make an appointment by calling 304-348-8080.

Appointments are not necessary for the Wednesday clinics.