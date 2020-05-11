Firm for library move to be named this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library board’s construction committee is expected to make a decision later this week on one of three companies that submitted bids about the move into the temporary location at the Town Center mall.

Library officials announced in February a three-year lease for a space in the mall amid the redevelopment of the Capitol Street location.

Consultant David Pray told board members Monday said furniture will begin being moved into the mall next week.

“Walls are painted, doors are hung,” he said. “To some degree or another, it’s been somewhat easier working in the Charleston Town Center because we’re just really about the only thing going on in there.”

Three firms are proposing leading the move into the Town Center, although each proposal is around $60,000 more than projected. The move is expected to cost around $200,000.

Pray noted a $60,000 savings from Jarrett Construction.

A letter of intent is scheduled to be signed Thursday so the firm can be at the mall Monday.

“There’s not a lot of time to get caught up on too much juggling balls around here,” Pray added.

The move is slated to be completed in the first week of June.