Firefighter struck in leg while handling gun

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department have launched separate investigations after a firefighter was struck by accidental gunfire while handling his personal firearm.

According to the fire department, Issac Brunetti was on duty Tuesday evening at the Cora Street fire station when the incident happened. He was trying to secure the gun in his locker.

Brunetti was shot in the lower left leg and transported to a local hospital. Firefighters that were present provided care until Brunetti was transported from the scene.

Brunetti was later discharged.