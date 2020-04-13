Fire victim’s name released by officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The homicide victim’s name in a Charleston house fire has been released.

Fire officials said Eric Drewey White, 37 of Charleston, was killed on Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in a blaze n the 2200 block of Falcon Drive.

Charleston police have charged Jerry Walker, 43, of Falcon Drive, with first-degree arson and first-degree murder.

Police allege Walker set two fires in the neighborhood that morning.

Two other people were injured in the blazes.

Walker is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.