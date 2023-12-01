Fire strikes home in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A house fire Friday in St. Albans has displaced a family.

The fire struck sometime before 4 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Poplar Road. Responding crews said everyone was able to get out of the home in time.

It took about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Fire crews reported extensive interior damage. St. Albans, Nitro, Jefferson and Westside Fire Departments all responded.

The American Red Cross is also present to assist the displaced family.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire. The St. Albans Fire Marshall is investigating.