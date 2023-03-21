Fire spreads onto interstate from hay-filled trailer

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Interstate 64 West was shut down Tuesday afternoon just west of the Teays Valley exit after a trailer hauling hay had caught on fire.

The hay on fire was flying off of the trailer and had caught dry grass along the side of the road on fire. The driver was pulling into a weigh station.

Firefighters from the Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department reported that the incident had happened around 3:30 p.m.

Multiple fire crews were on scene to tackle all the different spots on fire.

The interstate was shut down for about 90 minutes. No injuries were reported.