Fire set to dugout, storage facility at Lincoln High School overnight

HAMLIN, W.Va. — A baseball dugout and a storage facility at Lincoln County High School were set on fire sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

According to the Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, the structures are considered to be a total loss. The storage facility was used to store lawn care equipment.

State Police and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are now investigating the blaze.

Anyone with information that could lead to identifying who set the structures on fire is encouraged to contact local authorities.