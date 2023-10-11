Fire services funding becoming more of an issue in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Like many fire departments across West Virginia, the struggle to retain volunteers along with funding fire services is becoming “unsustainable.”

Putnam County Fire Service Board Administrator Richard Pullin met with the county commission Tuesday morning. He said since the pandemic, funding fire services is no longer sustainable and something needs to be done to address the issues.

“We’ve done more with less for as long as we can and we’re at that point where something has to change,” Pullin said.

The largest expenses that the department doesn’t have any control over according to Pullin are the insurance, price of the vehicles, workers comp policies, utilities and fuel.

Pullin told the commissioners that the cost of a fire truck has almost doubled the past few years. The average price of two fire trucks purchased for the department came out to an average of $765,000 after a $491,000 purchase was made two years ago.

“Over $240,000 more for an equivalent fire truck in four years,” said Pullin.

The West Virginia Legislature did pass legislation that would supply some aid to fire departments across the state by allocating $12 million to the state fire protection fund. Putnam County is set to receive just over $96,000 from that.

During their meeting Tuesday, the commission voted to allocate that money to the county’s fire service board. Pullin said the fire service board has been pulling money from reserves which he’s hoping will help them reach the new fiscal year.

“It would keep us from having to go into our CDs (certificates of deposits) or anything like that and make sure we’re able to sustain,” Pullin said.

Pullin advocated for a public safety levy in 2022 to try and help with operating costs, payroll and expenses and hiring on more firefighters. However, the Putnam County public safety levy failed to pass. The levy received 52% of the vote in the General Election, but needed 60% to pass.

Pullin still expects the levy to come back to the ballot in 2024. The commission said they will push for the levy to be in the next election cycle again and pending its failure to pass, raising the fire services fee may be more likely.

Putnam County residents currently pay an annual fee of around $30-45.