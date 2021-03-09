Fire overnight at Capitol Recycling; no injuries reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– No major structural damage has been reported at Capitol Recycling following an overnight fire at the location.

Charleston Fire Department told 580-WCHS that officials it was a small fire that is believed to have been started by some homeless in the area. Officials said the person was either trying to stay warm or were attempting to cook something.

The call for the fire came in around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. The fire started in the trash but spread throughout the building, CFD said. The only damage was to the exterior of the building.

There were no injuries.