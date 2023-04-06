Fire in eastern Kanawha County injures two firefighters

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities said two Kanawha County firefighters are being treated for heat exhaustion and dehydration after battling a house fire Thursday morning in eastern Kanawha County.

According to Metro 911, the fire happened in the 6000 block of East Dupont Avenue at about 8:15 a.m.

The house, sitting above U.S. Route 60 in the community of Riverside, was showing flames and smoke when firefighters arrived on the scene.

There’s no word on what started the blaze.

Several Kanawha County volunteer fire departments were on the scene.