Fire destroys home in Putnam County early Wednesday morning

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A big fire destroyed a two-story home in Putnam County early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said the blaze broke out at 200 Mary Street in Hurricane around 4 a.m. According to fire crews on the scene, flames were showing from the second floor when they arrived.

Hurricane Fire Chief Mike Hoffman said a family was asleep in the home when the fire started, but they managed to make it out with no injuries.

“All of the homeowners, everybody got out safe,” Hoffman said. “There were two people in the home and three dogs, everybody did get out safe.”

Hoffman said the family awoke to fire alarms going off and their home filled with smoke.

“They exited down their stairwell and fire was blowing in from the enclosed porch on the rear of the structure,” he said.

He said the working fire alarms saved their lives.

“Where the fire was entering the home at, their stairwell would have been blocked very shortly thereafter, so if they hadn’t woken up to the smoke alarms to get out when they did, their exit to the structure would have been blocked,” said Hoffman.

Fire crews from Putnam, Kanawha, and Cabell counties responded to the scene.

A cause of the fire was unknown.

