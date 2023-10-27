Fire department funding, new first responder developments discussed at Kanawha County Commission meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting brought in new developments and more funding to area fire departments, local law enforcement and first-responders.

The commission approved the allocation of nearly $1 million to go to help 30 local fire departments.

“First of all, thank you for your service, thank you for being here,” Commission president Kent Carper said addressing the fire department representatives in attendance at the meeting Thursday.

All of the fire departments– volunteer and professional– received $30,000 of the funding.

A total of $315,000 of that funding comes from Public Safety Grant funds with $640,000 coming from additional funding sources.

They also made the approval of $520,000 for fire services from the Congressionally Directed Spending Award for Fire Apparatus.

Another topic pertaining to first-responders which sparked much discussion has to do with updating the county’s Emergency Radio Network system after various complaints from first responders and law enforcement on the quality of the radio system.

“We need to fix the radio system,” Carper said. “The same people who would have a hesitancy maybe for us to take some funds, quote ‘their money’ will be the first to point out when we didn’t fix the radio system.”

They are currently looking into hiring consultants to take a look at the radio towers and see the areas where improvements need to be made.

Carper said he feels confident work will be done to improve the system, as the county always does good with making the necessary priorities in safety standards.

“I think this county has got a pretty decent record of protecting our volunteer firefighters, our paramedics, our deputy sheriffs by radios, towers, equipment, and I don’t think will do anything but fair on this one,” Carper said.

The commission plans to discuss the project more extensively at the next meeting.