Fire damages Charleston residence while homeowner was asleep inside

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A home in Charleston suffered damage after firefighters said its homeowner fell asleep while a wood-burning stove was in use.

According to Metro 911, a call came in of the blaze at around 2:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Lancaster Avenue

Firefighters said the homeowner fell asleep and woke up to the fire with a wood-burning stove still on. The homeowner was treated for injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Firefighters said the home endured significant smoke and fire damage.