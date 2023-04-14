Fire damages 2 houses on West Washington Street

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two houses were damaged in a Friday afternoon fire on Charleston’s West Side.

The blaze broke out in a house in the 1600 block of West Washington Street. The flames spread to a neighborhood.

The houses are located on the hillside across the street from the Cunningham Parker Funeral Home.

Charleston firefighters had to close West Washington Street for nearly two hours while battling the blaze.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate word on what started the fire.

(Photo and video courtesy Jerry Waters)