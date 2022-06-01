Fire chief believes merger of Tornado, West Side departments will help everyone

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The Tornado Volunteer Fire Department and West Side Volunteer Fire Department have joined forces by merging.

Chris Schilling, chief of West Side Volunteer Fire Department told 580-WCHS that following a board vote last week, the two departments are now one and will go under the name of West Side Volunteer Fire Department.

Schilling said Tornado officials approached him about it and the parties agreed to move forward together. He said West Side had a roster of around 35 firefighters and Tornado had 15 firefighters.

“We have more manpower that would help us out and plus it would help the community of Tornado,” Schilling said.

Both community fire departments, near St. Albans, often responded to the same calls. Officials believe that the merger will provide better coverage on emergency calls.

Schilling said that the Tornado department has a lot of outdated equipment and maintenance that needs to be taken care of. He said they’ll work with the county commission, look for donations from the community and file for grants to improve the department.

“We are wanting the community to stand beside us and give us time to get it fixed. It’s not going to happen overnight but they’ll see changes for the better in the future,” Schilling said.

Schilling said no cuts are planned. The merger started the night of the agreement vote by the board.