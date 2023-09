CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a blaze broke out in a home on Charleston’s West Side.

Firefighters said one person was in the home at the time the fire took place, around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Central Avenue and Park Avenue area. The man was able to get out but was taken to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.