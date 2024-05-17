Fine Arts instructor recognized as Educator of the Year in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This year’s Educator of the Year for Kanawha County Schools is Mark Davis.

Davis is the Fine Arts Curriculum Specialist for Kanawha County Schools. He was recognized for the award this week by the Kanawha County Board of Education.

“He wears many hats in that role as well as many hats in his personal and professional lives,” said Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools Dr. Tom Williams.

Davis does bear many responsibilities. He supervises both Art and Music positions in Kanawha County while being an adjunct instructor at the University of Charleston. He’s also responsible for the annual majorette festival, art show, all-county chorus and all-county band just to name a few.

Art means a lot to Davis and the impact is there on the state of West Virginia.

“I have a stat in my office that says art contributed $1.3 billion to West Virginia’s economy last year,” he said. “That’s college and career ready.”

Davis was actually a former student for board member Jim Crawford at St. Albans High School. Dr. Williams was also a former teacher there.

“We have some of the best in the business in Kanawha County Schools,” said Davis.

Davis possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from WVU as well as a Master’s Degree in Communication Studies.