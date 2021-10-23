Finalists for BridgeValley president position named; candidate forums to start in November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Presidential Search Committee will begin holding forums with candidates for the job next month.

The committee announced the finalists on Friday. According to institution leaders, the finalists were selected from around 30 applicants and after a series of interviews last week.

The finalists:

— Casey Sacks, acting president at BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

— Camille Reese, vice president at Mitchell Community College in Statesville, North Carolina.

— Philip Klein, the vice president of economic and workforce development at West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling.

Sacks has been serving as interim president since June when the BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors fired Eunice Bellinger as president.

Each candidate will participate in an interview as well as forums with faculty, staff and students. Sacks interview and forums will take place on Nov. 3, followed by Reese’s events on Nov. 16 and Klein’s events on Dec. 2.