Final preparations underway for players, coaches ahead of annual North-South football game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The annual North-South High School football Classic is back this weekend and will be played in the Kanawha Valley.

The North-South game, set for Saturday, consists of the best high school football seniors in the state.

The North will be coached by Brian Thomas of Musselman (Head Coach), Aaron Rule of Hampshire, Paul Burdette of Roane County, and Matt Altobello of Moorefield.

The South will be coached by Brad Dingess of Spring Valley (Head Coah), Billy Seals of Huntington, Ray Brooks of Huntington, and Travor Stacy of Spring Valley.

The players checked have been getting prepared all week since they checked in Sunday at West Virginia State University.

Both North and South coaching staffs say this is one of the biggest opportunities in the state.

“There’s many small school kids on both sides that could easily start at the Triple A level. People say Single A or Double A football is at a lower level and it’s not. There is so much talent out there and i’m blown away by it,” Thomas said.

Dingess said “Our kids football IQ is very high and they are like sponges.”

Players from both North and South have been looking forward to the game all week.

“It’s a great opportunity, it’s all of our last go around with high school football and not many get to play that one last game,” Herbert Hoover and WVSU commit Devin Hatfield said. “Hanging out with guys and meeting new people is my favorite part of this week.”

Wheeling Central and Columbia University commit Ayden Baker said “I’m looking forward to getting out there competing and playing against some great players and athletes.”

The game will kickoff noon Saturday at South Charleston High School.

Story by Chayce Matheny