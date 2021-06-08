Final four-lane stretch of US 35 project expected to be completed in August

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Pending unforeseen delays, the last 15-mile stretch of U.S. Route 35 between Beech Hill and the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County is set to open to traffic by the end of August, Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced on Tuesday.

Justice announced the last stretch of US 35 to be upgraded to four lanes is on track in the construction calendar.

Justice announced the last stretch of US 35 will be open to traffic in August. He placed top priority on the completion of this project.

Justice approved the final contract for the paving on the Roads to Prosperity project in April 2019. This is the last section of the $255 million project from Interstate 64 to the West Virginia/Ohio state line to be upgraded from two to four lanes, a release said.

The project included eight bridges and a new interchange where US 35 meets WV 869.

The project is a Public-private partnership between the Division of Highways and Bizzack Construction Company of Lexington, Kentucky.