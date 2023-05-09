FestivALL to return to Charleston for its 19th year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The annual FastivALL is again making its way back to Charleston with ten days of art, music, theater and dance.

A news conference was held Tuesday to announce the full-schedule of events taking place as part of over the week long festival, which showcases local artists and community partners.

It’s the 19th year for the festival and Executive Director Mackenzie Spencer said they are keeping it fresh while also sticking to tradition.

“We’re excited to bring new things each year while also kind of falling back on old favorites to make sure that we capture those folks that have done year after year with us at FestivALL,” Spencer said.

FestivALL kicks off with the Porch Parade, an ongoing event which commissions local artists to create larger-than-life art installations at homes and businesses in the East End.

The Charleston Light Opera Guild Theater will present its production of Little Shop of Horrors, based on the 1960 Roger Corman movie, the musical Little Shop of Horrors. The production is set to take place Friday and Saturday June 9, 10, 16, and 17 starting at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.

The Sunrise Carriage Trail Walk on Sunday, June 11 will feature artists and live performances along the way from 1-4 p.m.

Dance FestivALL is set to make its return again this year to the Culture Center Theater, this time bringing in a dancer from the Dance Theater in Harlem, New York. It will start at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

FestivALL also features several events for the kids, including the ongoing Art-for-Kids’ Juried Art Exhibition and the Children’s Art Fair, with Spencer saying a major part of the festival is introducing that art to young minds.

“Part of our mission at FestivALL Charleston is to really impact our youth, not only through educational and entertaining ways, but we also want to inspire our youth,” she said. “There’s plenty of kids we see that it’s the first time they’ve seen a play, or maybe it’s the first time they have had art intruction like we give them with FestivALL.”

Winding down the festival are The Wine and Jazz Music event on Saturday, June 17 on the lawn of University of Charleston starting at 3 p.m, the annual Juneteenth Celebration starting at 5 p.m. that Saturday at the state capitol, and on Sunday, June 18, Capitol Street Art Fair from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Starting with the first three-day FestivALL in 2005, Spencer said the festival has grown a lot throughout the years, but she said after it grew to its peak at 15 days, the decision was made that 10 days hit the perfect mark.

“During our 15th year, it became 15 days as a celebration of that, obviously things like Covid kind of knocked us off track a little bit, so we’re kind of coming back to our roots of 10 days which is what we really think is the sweet spot of what we can accomplish and bring to Charleston,” Spencer said.

Most events during the 10-day festival are free and open to the public. People can find FestivALL Charleston on its website for tickets to certain events and a full schedule of everything that will be included.