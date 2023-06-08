FestivALL to kick-off tomorrow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — FestivALL Charleston events kick off on Friday, June 9th with Live on the Levee, an Argentine Tango Performance & Class, and an Organ Recital at First Presbyterian Church.

Some other ongoing events throughout FestivALL include the Art-for-ALL Kids Juried Art Exhibition and the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s Production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Check out the full schedule of events below.

Friday, June 9th

• Live on the Levee

Location: Haddad Riverfront Park

Time: 6:30 pm

Cost: Free

Acts: John Inghram presents A Tribute to the Who with openers Of the Dell

• Argentine Tango Performance & Class

Location: Vino’s Bar & Grill

Time: 7 pm

Cost: Free

Note: The class will be focused on basic skills, understanding the line of dance,

connection, embrace and communication, walking together, navigation, and a

little musicality. No partner is needed.

• Organ Recital with Dr. Kristina Rizzotto

Location: First Presbyterian Church

Cost: Free – donations will be accepted to benefit Fairness WV, Bream Food

Pantry and Dreamer’s Food Pantry

Time: 7 pm

• Charleston Light Opera Guild’s “Little Shop of Horrors”

Location: Charleston Light Opera Guild Theater

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Online at charlestonlightoperaguild.org or at the CLOG Box Office

On-going

• Art-for-ALL Kids Juried Art Exhibition

Location: Clay Center

• Porch Parade

Location: Charleston East End – Quarrier Street

• Downtown Open

Location: Downtown Charleston

• “Show Your Pride: Window Display Contest

Location: Throughout Charleston

• ArtBus Voting

Location: Online at festivallcharleston.com