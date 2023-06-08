FestivALL to kick-off tomorrow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — FestivALL Charleston events kick off on Friday, June 9th with Live on the Levee, an Argentine Tango Performance & Class, and an Organ Recital at First Presbyterian Church.

Some other ongoing events throughout FestivALL include the Art-for-ALL Kids Juried Art Exhibition and the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s Production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Check out the full schedule of events below.

Friday, June 9th

• Live on the Levee
Location: Haddad Riverfront Park
Time: 6:30 pm
Cost: Free
Acts: John Inghram presents A Tribute to the Who with openers Of the Dell

• Argentine Tango Performance & Class
Location: Vino’s Bar & Grill
Time: 7 pm
Cost: Free
Note: The class will be focused on basic skills, understanding the line of dance,
connection, embrace and communication, walking together, navigation, and a
little musicality. No partner is needed.

• Organ Recital with Dr. Kristina Rizzotto
Location: First Presbyterian Church
Cost: Free – donations will be accepted to benefit Fairness WV, Bream Food
Pantry and Dreamer’s Food Pantry
Time: 7 pm

• Charleston Light Opera Guild’s “Little Shop of Horrors”
Location: Charleston Light Opera Guild Theater
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Online at charlestonlightoperaguild.org or at the CLOG Box Office

On-going

• Art-for-ALL Kids Juried Art Exhibition
Location: Clay Center

• Porch Parade
Location: Charleston East End – Quarrier Street

• Downtown Open
Location: Downtown Charleston

• “Show Your Pride: Window Display Contest
Location: Throughout Charleston

• ArtBus Voting
Location: Online at festivallcharleston.com

