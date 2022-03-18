FestivALL to bring back in-person events this summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in two years, a Charleston arts and music festival will return to in-person events amid the decline in COVID-19 cases.

FestivALL will mark its 18th anniversary from June 12-26.

The 15-day summer festival was forced to go virtual in 2020 and in 2021. FestivALL Executive Director Maria Belcher said their events are meant to bring people together, making it a challenge over the last few years.

“The point of a festival is to get out and enjoy the fellowship and experiences with thousands of other people and when that concept was turned on its head, we realized that we still have an opportunity to keep our audience engaged,” Belcher said. “I cannot tell you excited we all are to be back in person.”

Events feature art, music, dance, theater and family fun. Belcher said while many long-standing favorites will be back this year, like the Capitol Street Art Fair and the Wine & Jazz Music Festival, there are also new events to look forward to.

FestivALL showcases local, regional, national, and international artists and entertainers in over 40 venues around the Capital City. Belcher said it’s a time of year when Charleston comes alive and inspires the next generation of artists.

“Now that we’re nearing our 20th anniversary, we’re absolutely seeing the next generation of people come out to enjoy FestivALL because their family members can remember the very first three-day weekend,” she said.

The schedule starts with the Carriage Trail Walk featuring local music, art and dance on June 12. Then it ends on June 26 with a special Mountain Stage Radio Show featuring nationally touring acts James McMurtry, Sammy Rae and The Friends, Natalie Hemby and more.

To view the full list of events, CLICK HERE.