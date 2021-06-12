FestivALL set for hybrid schedule of events kicking off Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston’s FestivALL is back to in-person events, while still holding some virtual, to kick off its 17th year on Sunday.

The city-wide, multi-arts festival in Charleston showcases a mix of music, theater, dance, visual art, and more until June 27. The 2020 event was held all virtual due to COVID-19 and FestivALL Executive Director Maria Belcher said they are still playing it safe with events this year.

“While we have planned to be able to accommodate as many people, we have found alternative venues. A lot of events are happening outdoors this year in order for people to feel safer and comfortable coming out to enjoy in-person theater, dance and music performances,” she told 580-WCHS.

She said the following year’s event prep takes place as soon as the current year event ends. That forced many artists, performers and producers to be up in the air for 2021 plans due to the fluidity of the pandemic. To follow current COVID-19 guidelines, the annual celebration will offer three types of experiences: in-person, virtual, and combination (meaning that some in-person events will also be recorded to air on the FestivALL YouTube channel.)

Maria Belcher

“At the beginning of this year, we still weren’t sure what kind of in-person, large-scale concerts would be possible by the time June would be around. What we decided together with our partners was to put together a hybrid experience,” Belcher said.

The festival officially kicks off Sunday with the Carriage Trail Walk with music, art and dance. Paul Thorn, Amythyst Kiah and John Ellison all perform on Mountain Stage on Sunday.

On June 19, the CAMC Run for Your Life takes place in downtown to kick off the day. There is a virtual Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then again the evening. On June 19, there is a pre-game concert at Power Park followed by the baseball game. The Charleston Light Opera Guild presents ‘Putting it Together’ at 8 p.m. that night.

On June 20, there is a West Virginia Birthday Celebration Concert at 2 p.m. that is free at the Kanawha State Forest.

A full schedule of events can be found HERE.

FestivALL Summer Art Fair is taking place at Capitol Market every Saturday and all festival long is the “Show Your Pride” window display contest in downtown. The Children’s Art Fair is now taking place at Davis Park.

The events wrap up June 27 with live music and dance on Capitol Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and another performance by the Charleston Light Opera Guild at 8 p. m. at the new Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences

“FestivALL is a time to celebrate and to get together with friends and family. Share in the joys of creativity and self-expression and finding new things to enjoy. At the end of this long year and a half, it’s a bright spot that people are looking forward to,” Belcher said.