FestivALL extension FestivFALL returns to Charleston in celebration of art, culture amid fall season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 10-day festival full of art, music, dance and theater in the City of Charleston also makes a return for the fall season as a way to celebrate the many colors the Harvest time in the Mountain State brings with it.

An extension of the city-wide FestivALL event in June– which brings in over 90 arts and community organizations, as well as hundreds of individual artists to show off the art they offer– FestivFALL gets underway Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 22.

FestivALL Executive Director Mackenzie Spencer came on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE this week to talk about the 10-day fall event, explaining it’s an offshoot of FestivALL, and it got started in 2012 as a way to acknowledge how the season’s fall colors that it brings seemingly becomes something like out of a painting.

“We’re kind of celebrating not only our city becoming a work of art but also a season becoming a work of art, because, obviously we all know being in West Virginia, the picturesque views, and the mountains, the leaves changing, it’s so gorgeous this time of year, and so we just wanted to add a little bit more arts and culture into October,” Spencer said.

Spencer highlighted some of the most popular events filling up the FestivFALL schedule this year.

It gets underway with City Center Dead Friday, Oct. 13, a free Grateful Dead tribute show. The event will be held starting at 6 p.m. Friday at City Center Slack Plaza. Collaborating with Arts Amplified to host the event, area musicians John Inghram, JP Nowak, Eric Weingard, Brandon Bowlds and Brad Goodall will play Grateful Dead hits, and food trucks and vendors will be available on site.

Another major event a part of FestivFALL Spencer highlighted is the Harvest Art Fair, which starts up at Capitol Market Saturday, Oct. 14 and goes through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Spencer anticipates this to be the largest Harvest Fair they have hosted yet, with over 40 artisans selling products ranging from paintings, prints, and pottery to candles and bath and body. She said the event will take place outside of the market where visitors can also make their way across the street to the Down and Dirty Music Festival that will be going on at GoMart Ballpark.

Spencer said both festivals are a huge undertaking for herself and her three staff members, and she said it’s something which wouldn’t be possible without the help from all of the volunteers and partners. Among those partners she said are the City of Charleston and several area entities, including the Clay Center, Capitol Market, the Coliseum and Convention Center, the Culture Center, and the community at large.

“We’re just thrilled we live in a community like this where people value the arts and value this kind of programming, and are willing to step up, are willing to go and be a part of something like this,” she said.

She encourages people to attend the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk along Charleston’s Carriage Trail on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 1 – 4 p.m., as well. Spencer said it’s a great way to see amazing views of the city with the addition of art-infused programming featuring musicians, dancers and interactive art pieces along the way.

Spencer also touched on the economic impact side of the FestivALL events saying that they not only attract people from all over to the city for the ten days, but the dollars, too.

She said the most recent economic impact report they got back from the Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau showed that FestivALL, which she said is about to enter its 20th year, managed to accumulate over $9 million into the city this past summer.

“Over the course of ten days with 70 plus events that we put on, they’ve told us about $9.4 million dollars,” she said.

Spencer encourages everyone to come out and show the same attention now to FestivFALL, whether through attending the events, supporting local artists through buying their merchandise, or even just coming out to enjoy what the season brings.

“Truly it is so beautiful this time of year, and being able to showcase our mountains and just our natural beauty is a huge part of it.”

Spencer said people can visit FestivALL Charleston’s website under the FestivFALL tab to see the full event line-up.

She said you can also find event brochures at local businesses around the city, and there will be daily event updates being posted on FestivALL’s Facebook page and their other social media during the course of the festival.