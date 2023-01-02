FestivALL encourages groups to sign up, 2023 dates announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — FestivALL has released dates for their June event in Charleston in hopes of drawing in more groups to showcase their music and artwork.

FestivALL returns for its 19th season June 9-18.

“We really wanted to open up these dates early so that way folks knew that if they wanted to apply to a be musician or if they wanted to bring us an idea for an event that they’d like to see in Charleston that hasn’t happened before,” said Mackenzie Spencer, executive director of FestivALL.

Popular events will return such as the Carriage Trail Walk, Mayor’s Concert, Capitol Street Art Fair, Children’s Art Fair, Three Things and more.

Since COVID-19, FestivALL has held some virtual events, but Spencer said they really thrive when the community comes together to celebrate the arts in person.

“We really do think that the spirit of community and really bringing out people for in-person events so that they can make shared memories and shared experiences is something we’re really passionate about,” she said.

Some events or practices that were eliminated during COVID will return this year.

“Look for the return of some things that went away with COVID. Things like ticketed concerts that we’ve done for years that we plan to bring back this year,” Spencer said.

New events will be also be added to the lineup. The full list of events will be announced in Spring 2023.

