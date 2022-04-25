FestivALL Charleston bringing back in-person events this summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers with FestivALL Charleston recently announced its summer plans, which will involve 15 days of in-person events during June.

The annual summer festival will have a full schedule of in-person activities for the first time in two years, as prior activities were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 15-day event will begin June 12 with various music, visual art and dances planned through June 26. Some highlights include the Carriage Trail Walk on June 12, the Mayor’s Concert at the City Center at Slack Plaza on June 18, and the Capitol Street Art Fair on June 25 and 26.

Executive director Mackenzie Spencer said everyone is excited about the return to having in-person activities.

“For the past two years, there have been hybrid events and virtual events due to the pandemic,” she said.

“I really think that with this summer in particular, you’ll really see that sense of community come out. You’ll really see a lot of active, engaged people, and we’re also hopeful that it brings a lot of tourists to Charleston.”

This year’s summer festival is also the first for Spencer as executive director; FestivALL Charleston announced the appointment of Spencer last week. She most recently served as information specialist for Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

“It’s really an honor to be leading FestivALL Charleston. It really is thrilling to be continuing the long-standing tradition of making our city into a work of art,” she said. “It’s been really wonderful to see the growth and the changes of FestivALL throughout the years, and I hope to continue that legacy and add to it.”

FestivALL Charleston also announced it will host artisans at the city’s Capitol Market every weekend in May.