FestivALL announces 2022 The Mayor’s Concert

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time since 2019, The Mayor’s Concert will return to FestivALL.

Leaders of the 15-day June festival in Charleston announced on Thursday that the concert event will take place in the newly renovated City Center at Slack Plaza and will feature Boston-based blues band GA-20, Aristotle Jones, and more.

According to FestivALL, The Mayor’s Concert will look different than in years past. The concert will be a free outside event with food trucks set up and specials to be offered at the new Fife Street Brewing.

FestivALL Executive Director Mackenzie Spencer said in a release, “We are thrilled to bring back The Mayor’s Concert in a new and exciting way. City Center at Slack Plaza is the perfect venue to host an outdoor concert that will bring folks together to enjoy live music, food and fun!”

Headliner GA-20 is a high-energy electric blues trio made up of guitarist Matt Stubbs, guitarist/vocalist Pat Faherty, and drummer Tim Carman. Since first forming in 2018, GA-20 has drawn inspiration for their primal, original music from the late 1950s/early 1960s blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll.

GA-20 released their debut album “Lonely Soul” Oct 18, 2019, on Karma Chief / Colemine Records.

FestivALL is scheduled for June 12-26.