FestivALL 2022 in full swing with full schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 18th annual FestivALL is back with a full schedule for 2022.

FestivALL kicked off Sunday and has partnered with over 90 arts and community organizations and many local, regional, national, and international artists this season.

It will include over 100 events, and 300 performances from music, theatre, dance, visual art, and more. These events will be low-cost or free and will take place in outdoor and indoor venues.

“We have a lot of variety this year and this is the first time we have had a true in-person schedule since 2019,” FestivALL executive director Mackenzie Spencer said. “A lot of our events are free and that gives people an opportunity to really try things that maybe they wouldn’t explore on their own.”

Spencer said the events can be attended in many areas “over that 15-day course, we are really in every piece of the city. We have things happening over in the west side, downtown, east end, we are really all over the place.”

After the last two annual events being virtual Spencer said people are ready to get back out there “Honestly I think everything in Charleston this summer is going to explode attendance-wise because people are excited to be back out in the community.”

You can find upcoming events and more information at www.festivallcharleston.com.

Story by Chayce Matheny