Ferrell, Pack looking forward to work as House members

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two local legislators are ready to head to the state Capitol and work following their first-time elections.

Dana Ferrell, a new member of the House of Delegates representing District 39 and Larry Pack of District 35 both appeared on 580-WCHS’ 580-LIVE this week and discussed the initial meetings with caucus members and what is next.

Ferrell and Pack will be part of the supermajority held the Republicans in the House with 77 of the 100 seats. Ferrell said that he sees potential with the group.

“I have been able to meet with this delegation over the last couple of weeks for different forms of business and meet some of these people. I can assure the general public I am confident moving forward with what we have,” Ferrell said.

He spoke on the diversity of his caucus in terms of coming from all walks of life. He said the GOP is filled with truck drivers, teachers, nurses, restaurant owners, doctors, miners,d evelopers, farmers, students, ministers, and an ROTC instructor.

Over half of the supermajority in the House is a newly elected member, Ferrell said, which will bring fresh ideas.

“I think any kind of leadership position, government, we want to be all-inclusive, diversity of thought and ideas. It is what makes our country as great as it is,” he said.

Ferrell said his number one priority when the regular session begins is economic development in small towns across the state.

“I want to take about Grafton, Hamlin and Clay and those areas. I think there is going to be a paradigm shift in population, and we are already seeing it. From the big metro areas in the United States to small-town America,” he said.

Pack, who was sworn into the office last week, said he is looking at tax and education reform.

“Our taxing situation is fairly old and fairly archaic for the modern world. I am looking forward to working on that,” he said.

“There will be traditional education reform which I am looking forward to working on as well.”